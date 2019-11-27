136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9
1-514-214-3940
+ taxes & licensing
http://www.henderson-auto.com/occasion/Honda-CRV-2018-id7643622.html
Honda CR-V LX AWD 2018
Honda CR-V 2018 LX AWD, automatique, 71000km, jamais accidenté, air climatisé, vitres électriques, bancs chauffants, camera de recul, verouillage des portes électriques, cruise control, miroirs électriques, mags, camion à l'état neuf.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9