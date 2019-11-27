Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Henderson Auto

136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9

1-514-214-3940

  11. 4382205
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4382205
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H25JH110229
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Honda CR-V LX AWD 2018

Honda CR-V 2018 LX AWD, automatique, 71000km, jamais accidenté, air climatisé, vitres électriques, bancs chauffants, camera de recul, verouillage des portes électriques, cruise control, miroirs électriques, mags, camion à l'état neuf.
  • Freins ABS
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Henderson Auto

Henderson Auto

136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9

