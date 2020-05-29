1999 Porsche Boxster

+ taxes & licensing
514-907-7607
576 boulevard industriel , St-Eustache, QC J7R 5V3
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Porsche-Boxster-c7770141.html
Porsche Boxster 1999
Seulement 141000km
11888$
Moteur 6 cylindres de 2.5l
Manuel 5 vitesses
Groupe électrique complet
Air climatisé
Intérieur en cuir noir
Toit en superbe condition
Mags 179 BBS sur tres bon pneus
Voiture impeccable
A ne pas manquer
A voir et essayer
Veuillez contacter pour rendez-vous
GESTION LUX AUTOMOTIVES
514-927-5060 Sam
