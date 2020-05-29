Menu
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Lux Automotives

514-907-7607

1999 Porsche Boxster

1999 Porsche Boxster

1999 Porsche Boxster

Location

Lux Automotives

576 boulevard industriel , St-Eustache, QC J7R 5V3

514-907-7607

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5048922
  • VIN: WP0CA2987XU630602
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Bleu
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Porsche-Boxster-c7770141.html

Porsche Boxster 1999
Seulement 141000km
11888$

Moteur 6 cylindres de 2.5l
Manuel 5 vitesses
Groupe électrique complet
Air climatisé
Intérieur en cuir noir
Toit en superbe condition
Mags 179 BBS sur tres bon pneus
Voiture impeccable
A ne pas manquer
A voir et essayer

Veuillez contacter pour rendez-vous
GESTION LUX AUTOMOTIVES

514-927-5060 Sam
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
Additional Features
  • Chrome
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Freins à disque
  • Air climatisé
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Aluminium
  • Système d'alarme
  • Chargeur de CD
  • Miroirs clignotants
  • Miroirs électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lux Automotives

Lux Automotives

576 boulevard industriel , St-Eustache, QC J7R 5V3

514-907-XXXX

514-907-7607

