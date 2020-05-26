Menu
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lux Automotives

514-907-7607

2004 BMW 530

Location

Lux Automotives

576 boulevard industriel , St-Eustache, QC J7R 5V3

514-907-7607

  • 313,240KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5034057
  • Stock #: 20078
  • VIN: WBANA73554B063380
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/BMW-530-c7766239.html

BMW 530 2004,
313000km
moteur 6 cylindres de 3.0l
automatique
tout equipe
air climatise fonctionelle
roule tres bien
voiture bien entretenu

visite sur rendez vous seulement
luxautomotives.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Radio HD
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

