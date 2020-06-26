Menu
$2,788

+ taxes & licensing

Toyota St-Eustache

855-973-0518

2005 Toyota Matrix

MANUELLE TRD **MAGS/AIR CLIMATISÉ** TEL QUEL

520 Rue Dubois, St-Eustache, QC J7P 4W9

  • 192,338KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5309255
  • Stock #: 207642
  • VIN: 2T1KR32EX5C908543
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CHEZ TOYOTA ST-EUSTACHE NOUS VOUS OFFRONS DES VÉHICULES D'OCCASION CERTIFIÉS AU MEILLEUR RAPPORT ''QUALITÉ/PRIX''.TOUS NOS VÉHICULES SONT SOIGNEUSEMENT INSPECTÉS ET RECONDITIONNÉS .FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE À DES TAUX TRÈS AVANTAGEUX.
Additional Features
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

