2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Location

Lux Automotives

576 boulevard industriel , St-Eustache, QC J7R 5V3

514-907-7607

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4800132
  • VIN: 5XYZG3AB5BG090330
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Santa Fe-c7731287.html

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
6999 $
141,000 km

Moteur 4 cylindres 2.4L
FWD
5 passagers
Bluetooth system
Mag wheel 17
Pneus d'hiver

Jamais accidenté
Condition parfaite
Financement disponible
Garantie disponible

Veuillez contacter pour rendez-vous
Au 514-927-5060 Sam
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lux Automotives

Lux Automotives

576 boulevard industriel , St-Eustache, QC J7R 5V3

