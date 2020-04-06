Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Pilot

4WD V6 EX-L NAVIGATION CUIR TOIT CAMERA MAGS 18

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

4WD V6 EX-L NAVIGATION CUIR TOIT CAMERA MAGS 18

Location

Automobiles Alex

67, Arthur Sauvé, St-Eustache, QC J7P 2A1

855-863-8551

Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4880778
  • Stock #: AL-8107
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H70GB506090
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Pilot-c7737933.html

**À VENIR** ""3 MOIS SANS PAIEMENT"" SUR RENDEZ-VOUS SEULEMENT FINANCEMENT 100% APPROUVÉ 3.5L V6 EX-L *AWD* AVEC NAVIGATION ANGLE MORT ASSIST RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE CUIR TOIT OUVRANT CAMERA AUTOMATIQUE CAMERA DE RECULE MAGS 18 POUCES AIR CLIMATISÉ SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS AUDIO SUR VOLANT BLUETOOTH VALISE VITRES SIÈGES PORTES ET MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE 58,000KM BALANCE DE GARANTIE HONDA VÉHICULE DIRECTEMENT DE HONDA CANADA POURQUOI AUTOALEX.CA? Pas de vente sous pression. Nous garantissons les plus bas prix au Canada. Nous sommes en affaire depuis 1996. Plus de 98.6% de clients satisfaits. Nous avons 2 terrains pour mieux vous servir. Nous avons plus de 200 véhicules en inventaire. Nous acceptons tous les échanges. Nous sommes ouverts 7 jours. Plusieurs options de garanties prolongées. Aucun cas de crédit refusé. PAS de vga ou reconstruit. Nous offrons historique du véhicules gratuitement sur place. Nous encourageons votre propre inspection avant lachat. *certaines conditions peuvent s'appliquer ************************************************************ **COMING SOON** 3.5L V6 EX-L *AWD* WITH NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT ASSIST CRUISE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANORAMIC SUNROOF CAMERA AUTOMATIC 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS AIR CONDITIONING STEERING MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS BLUETOOTH POWER REAR HATCH SEATS WINDOWS DOOR LOCKS AND MIRRORS 58,000KM WARRANTY BY HONDA VEHICLE DIRECTLY FROM HONDA CANADA WHY AUTOALEX.CA? We guarantee the lowest prices in Canada. In business since 1996. More than 98.6% of satisfied customers. 2 lots to serve you better. More than 200 vehicles in inventory. We accept all trades. Open 7 days. Many extended warranties options. 100% credit approval. No rebuilt vehicles. We offer free car history reports. We encourage pre-sale inspections. No under pressure sales. *certain conditions may apply
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Tout équipé
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Régulateur de température
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Intérieur Similicuir
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Hayon électrique
  • Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobiles Alex

2017 Jaguar XE XE V6...
 47,001 KM
$27,994 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 CUIR TO...
 49,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q5 S-LINE ...
 66,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
Automobiles Alex

Automobiles Alex

67, Arthur Sauvé, St-Eustache, QC J7P 2A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-863-XXXX

(click to show)

855-863-8551

Send A Message