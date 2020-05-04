Menu
2017 Jaguar XF

35t Prestige MAGS 19 NAVIGATION CAMERA AWD

2017 Jaguar XF

35t Prestige MAGS 19 NAVIGATION CAMERA AWD

Location

Automobiles Alex

67, Arthur Sauvé, St-Eustache, QC J7P 2A1

855-863-8551

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4979382
  • Stock #: AL-8074
  • VIN: SAJBK4BV7HCY32689
Exterior Colour
Bleu fonçé
Interior Colour
Crème
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
http://www.autoalex.ca/occasion/Jaguar-XF-2017-id7753605.html

""3 MOIS SANS PAIEMENT"" SUR RENDEZ-VOUS SEULEMENT *FINANCEMENT 100% APPROUVÉ* XF AWD PRESTIGE UN PROPRIÉTAIRE NAVIGATION MERIDIAN AUDIO CUIR COULEUR GANT DE BASEBALL TOIT OUVRANT MAGS 19 POUCES SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS ET EN MÉMOIRE DE FORME CAMÉRA DE RECULE BLUETOOTH AUTOMATIQUE A/C 2 ZONE VITRES PORTES ET MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE AUDIO SUR VOLANT ET BEAUCOUP PLUS.... 42,000KM BALANCE DE GARANTIE JAGUAR VÉHICULE DIRECTEMENT DE JAGUAR CANADA POURQUOI AUTOALEX.CA? Pas de vente sous pression. Nous garantissons les plus bas prix au Canada. Nous sommes en affaire depuis 1996. Plus de 98.6% de clients satisfaits. Nous avons 2 terrains pour mieux vous servir. Nous avons plus de 200 véhicules en inventaire. Nous acceptons tous les échanges. Nous sommes ouverts 7 jours. Plusieurs options de garanties prolongées. Aucun cas de crédit refusé. PAS de vga ou reconstruit. Nous offrons historique du véhicules gratuitement sur place. Nous encourageons votre propre inspection avant lachat. *certaines conditions peuvent s'appliquer ************************************************************ XF AWD PRESTIGE ONE OWNER NAVIGATION MERIDIAN AUDIO BASEBALL GLOVE COLOR LEATHER HEATED MEMORY FRONT SEATS POWER SUNROOF 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS REVERSE CAMERA BLUETOOTH AUTOMATIC A/C 2 ZONE POWER WINDOWS DOOR LOCKS AND MIRRORS CRUISE CONTROL STEERING MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS AND MUCH MORE... 42,000KM WARRANTY BY JAGUAR VEHICLE DIRECTLY FROM JAGUAR CANADA WHY AUTOALEX.CA? We guarantee the lowest prices in Canada. In business since 1996. More than 98.6% of satisfied customers. 2 lots to serve you better. More than 200 vehicles in inventory. We accept all trades. Open 7 days. Many extended warranties options. 100% credit approval. No rebuilt vehicles. We offer free car history reports. We encourage pre-sale inspections. No under pressure sales. *certain conditions may apply
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Tout équipé
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automobiles Alex

Automobiles Alex

67, Arthur Sauvé, St-Eustache, QC J7P 2A1

