Menu
Account
Sign In
$21,987

+ taxes & licensing

Hamel Hyundai

450-974-0440

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4 **JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ**

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4 **JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ**

Location

Hamel Hyundai

130, rue Dubois, St-Eustache, QC J7P 4W9

450-974-0440

  1. 5036337
  2. 5036337
Contact Seller

$21,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,783KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5036337
  • Stock #: 20-0797A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS1HW598107
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.hamelhyundai.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2017-id7767252.html

**HAMEL HYUNDAI RESTE DISPONIBLE POUR l ACHAT D UN VÉHICULE d OCCASION**
**VEHICULE 100% INSPECTÉ ET RECONDITIONNÉ**Le concessionnaire Hyundai à St-Eustache, prend tous les dispositions nécessaires pour travailler avec vous en toute sécurité. Présentement la santé de tous est la priorité #1 de Hamel Hyundai. Nos véhicules d'occasion sont soigneusement sélectionnés pour s'assurer de répondre à vos besoins
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Phares haute intensité
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hamel Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 64,645 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 44,000 KM
$15,974 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 101,203 KM
$15,687 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Hamel Hyundai

Hamel Hyundai

130, rue Dubois, St-Eustache, QC J7P 4W9

Call Dealer

450-974-XXXX

(click to show)

450-974-0440

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory