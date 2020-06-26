Menu
Account
Sign In
$22,498

+ taxes & licensing

Toyota St-Eustache

855-973-0518

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Prius

2017 Toyota Prius

5dr HB Technology **CUIR/TOIT/GPS/HUD** 63 471 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Prius

5dr HB Technology **CUIR/TOIT/GPS/HUD** 63 471 KM

Location

Toyota St-Eustache

520 Rue Dubois, St-Eustache, QC J7P 4W9

855-973-0518

  1. 5309222
  2. 5309222
  3. 5309222
  4. 5309222
Contact Seller

$22,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,471KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5309222
  • Stock #: 208721
  • VIN: JTDKARFU8H3037344
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.toyotasteustache.com/occasion/Toyota-Prius-2017-id7821227.html

CHEZ TOYOTA ST-EUSTACHE NOUS VOUS OFFRONS DES VÉHICULES D'OCCASION CERTIFIÉS AU MEILLEUR RAPPORT ''QUALITÉ/PRIX''.TOUS NOS VÉHICULES SONT SOIGNEUSEMENT INSPECTÉS ET RECONDITIONNÉS .FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE À DES TAUX TRÈS AVANTAGEUX.
Additional Features
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toyota St-Eustache

2018 Toyota Highland...
 7,834 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 81,398 KM
$17,688 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 110,314 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Toyota St-Eustache

Toyota St-Eustache

520 Rue Dubois, St-Eustache, QC J7P 4W9

Call Dealer

855-973-XXXX

(click to show)

855-973-0518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory