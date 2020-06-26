Menu
$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai Beauce

418-228-8814

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

DX MANUEL À BAS PRIX!!!

2006 Honda Civic

DX MANUEL À BAS PRIX!!!

Location

Hyundai Beauce

15225 boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R8

418-228-8814

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 236,901KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5318639
  • Stock #: ***S459-2***
  • VIN: 2HGFA15216H031738
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.hyundaibeauce.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2006-id7821986.html

PARFAIT COMME VEHICULE D'HIVER!

*** Ce vehicule n'a pas ete inspecte, aucune garantie, tel quel. Possibilite de le faire inspecter a vos frais ***
*** This vehicle has not been inspected, no warranty, as is. Possibility to have it inspected at your expense ***
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hyundai Beauce

Hyundai Beauce

15225 boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R8

418-228-8814

