2006 Mazda Miata MX-5

MANUELLE / DÉCAPOTABLE / GT

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,472KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4981785
  • Stock #: ***19407D***
  • VIN: JM1NC25F360104254
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Orange
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
- VGA - VEHICULE RECONSTRUIT
- MANUELLE
- INTERIEUR EN CUIR
- DECAPOTABLE
- SIEGES CHAUFFANTS
- CRUISE CONTROL
- VITRES ELECTRIQUE
- LECTEUR CD
- ET BIEN PLUS!

6995$$
*** Ce véhicule n a pas été inspecté, aucune garantie, tel quel. Possibilité de le faire inspecter à vos frais ***
*** This vehicle has not been inspected, no warranty, as is. Possibility to have it inspected at your expense ***
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Radio HD
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Décapotable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

