$3,390

+ taxes & licensing

Sittelle Mazda

418-228-4815

2008 Nissan Maxima

2008 Nissan Maxima

V6 / TOIT OUVRANT / INTERIEUR EN CUIR

2008 Nissan Maxima

V6 / TOIT OUVRANT / INTERIEUR EN CUIR

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

$3,390

+ taxes & licensing

  225,897KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5030601
  Stock #: ***H-85C***
  VIN: 1N4BA41EX8C822778
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
AUTOMATIQUE, TOIT OUVRANT, PNEUS SUR MAGS, INTERIEUR EN CUIR, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET, SIEGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS ET BIEN PLUS!!

BELLE GRANDE BERLINE A TRES BON PRIX!!

3390$$

BELLE GRANDE BERLINE A TRES BON PRIX!!

3390$$

*** Ce véhicule n a pas été inspecté, aucune garantie, tel quel. Possibilité de le faire inspecter à vos frais ***
*** This vehicle has not been inspected, no warranty, as is. Possibility to have it inspected at your expense ***
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Radio HD
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence
  • Volant chauffant
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Sittelle Mazda

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-XXXX

418-228-4815

