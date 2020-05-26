Menu
Account
Sign In
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Sittelle Mazda

418-228-4815

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Versa

2008 Nissan Versa

BERLINE / AUTOMATIQUE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Versa

BERLINE / AUTOMATIQUE

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

  1. 5037567
  2. 5037567
  3. 5037567
  4. 5037567
  5. 5037567
  6. 5037567
  7. 5037567
  8. 5037567
  9. 5037567
  10. 5037567
  11. 5037567
  12. 5037567
  13. 5037567
  14. 5037567
  15. 5037567
  16. 5037567
Contact Seller

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,250KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5037567
  • Stock #: ***20061B***
  • VIN: 3N1BC11E58L436716
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Nissan-Versa-2008-id7766346.html

AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISE, LECTEUR CD.

SEULEMENT 109000 KM! WOW!

3990$$

*** Ce véhicule n a pas été inspecté, aucune garantie, tel quel. Possibilité de le faire inspecter à vos frais ***
*** This vehicle has not been inspected, no warranty, as is. Possibility to have it inspected at your expense ***
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sittelle Mazda

2008 Nissan Maxima V...
 225,897 KM
$3,390 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 100,269 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GX /...
 12,254 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Sittelle Mazda

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

Call Dealer

418-228-XXXX

(click to show)

418-228-4815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory