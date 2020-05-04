Menu
2009 Saturn Astra

XE / 5 PORTES

2009 Saturn Astra

XE / 5 PORTES

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

$2,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,675KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4970832
  • Stock #: ***20069C***
  • VIN: W08AR671395019324
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Saturn-Astra-2009-id7751534.html

- VITRES ET MIROIRS ELECTRIQUE
- LECTEUR CD
- 140706 KM

2490$$
*** Ce véhicule n a pas été inspecté, aucune garantie, tel quel. Possibilité de le faire inspecter à vos frais ***
*** This vehicle has not been inspected, no warranty, as is. Possibility to have it inspected at your expense ***
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

