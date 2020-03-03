Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS / MANUELLE / SPORT / TOIT OUVRANT

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS / MANUELLE / SPORT / TOIT OUVRANT

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  102,300KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4744137
  Stock #: ACCOMGAB
  VIN: JM1BL1L57B1391514
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
MAZDA 3 SPORT GS 2011

- MANUELLE
- SIEGES CHAUFFANTS
- TOIT OUVRANT
- BLUETOOTH
- CRUISE
- GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET
- INTERIEUR EN CUIR
- ET BIEN PLUS!

VEHICULE EXTREMEMENT PROPORE ET FIABLE!!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Jantes en Aluminium

Sittelle Mazda

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

