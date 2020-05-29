2012 Dodge Journey

Additional Features Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Porte-bagages (toit)

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Cache bagages

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Jantes en Aluminium

Vitres teintées

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.