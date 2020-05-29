Menu
Account
Sign In
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai Beauce

418-228-8814

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SE PLUS A BAS PRIX!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

SE PLUS A BAS PRIX!!!

Location

Hyundai Beauce

15225 boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R8

418-228-8814

  1. 5191160
  2. 5191160
  3. 5191160
Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,666KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5191160
  • Stock #: ***S599-1***
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1CT265893
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.hyundaibeauce.com/occasion/Dodge-Journey-2012-id7798806.html

VEHICULE TRES PRATIQUE! A BAS PRIX ET AVEC TOUT L'EQUIPEMENT DE BASE, DONC LA CLIMATISATION ET LE REGULATEUR DE VITESSE.

*** Ce véhicule n'a pas été inspecté, aucune garantie, tel quel. Possibilité de le faire inspecter à vos frais ***
*** This vehicle has not been inspected, no warranty, as is. Possibility to have it inspected at your expense ***
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Vitres teintées
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai Beauce

2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 57,857 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 83,698 KM
$12,490 + tax & lic
2004 Pontiac Sunfire...
 81,125 KM
$1,490 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Hyundai Beauce

Hyundai Beauce

15225 boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R8

Call Dealer

418-228-XXXX

(click to show)

418-228-8814

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory