2012 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
418-228-8814
15225 boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R8
418-228-8814
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.hyundaibeauce.com/occasion/Dodge-Journey-2012-id7798806.html
VEHICULE TRES PRATIQUE! A BAS PRIX ET AVEC TOUT L'EQUIPEMENT DE BASE, DONC LA CLIMATISATION ET LE REGULATEUR DE VITESSE.
*** Ce véhicule n'a pas été inspecté, aucune garantie, tel quel. Possibilité de le faire inspecter à vos frais ***
*** This vehicle has not been inspected, no warranty, as is. Possibility to have it inspected at your expense ***
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15225 boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R8