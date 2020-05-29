Menu
Account
Sign In
$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Sittelle Mazda

418-228-4815

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX MANUEL MAGS!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX MANUEL MAGS!!!

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

  1. 5162075
  2. 5162075
  3. 5162075
  4. 5162075
  5. 5162075
  6. 5162075
  7. 5162075
  8. 5162075
  9. 5162075
  10. 5162075
  11. 5162075
  12. 5162075
  13. 5162075
  14. 5162075
  15. 5162075
  16. 5162075
  17. 5162075
  18. 5162075
  19. 5162075
  20. 5162075
  21. 5162075
  22. 5162075
Contact Seller

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,319KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5162075
  • Stock #: ***I-61***
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF6C1677282
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Mazda-3-2012-id7793796.html

UNE 3 ULTRA ABORDABLE ET AVEC UN TRES BEAU LOOK!!! MOTEUR A TOUTE EPREUVE!!! MANUELLE, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET ROUES DE MAGS. SUPER PETITS PAIEMENTS DONC PARFAIT COMME PREMIERE VOITURE. NOUS NE L'AURONS PAS LONGTEMPS!!!

*** Ce véhicule n a pas été inspecté, aucune garantie, tel quel. Possibilité de le faire inspecter à vos frais ***
*** This vehicle has not been inspected, no warranty, as is. Possibility to have it inspected at your expense ***
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Régulateur de traction (TRAC)
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sittelle Mazda

2012 Honda Civic EX,...
 197,717 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 122,104 KM
$10,490 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 MA...
 94,670 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Sittelle Mazda

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

Call Dealer

418-228-XXXX

(click to show)

418-228-4815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory