2012 Nissan Versa

MANUELLE /

2012 Nissan Versa

MANUELLE /

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4589199
  • Stock #: ACCOMAMELIE
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP0CL381356
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Nissan-Versa-2012-id7685757.html

NISSAN VERSA 2012

AIR CLIMATISE, VITRES ELECTRIQUES, LECTEUR CD.

FREINS NEUFS AUX 4 ROUES, SUR PNEUS D'HIVER EN BONNE CONDITION. VEHICULE ECONIQUE ET FIABLE!

CONTACTEZ MAXIME THIBODEAU AU 418-228-4815 POSTE 221 OU 418-226-8224
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Sittelle Mazda

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

