2012 Nissan Versa

https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Nissan-Versa-2012-id7685757.html



NISSAN VERSA 2012



AIR CLIMATISE, VITRES ELECTRIQUES, LECTEUR CD.



FREINS NEUFS AUX 4 ROUES, SUR PNEUS D'HIVER EN BONNE CONDITION. VEHICULE ECONIQUE ET FIABLE!



CONTACTEZ MAXIME THIBODEAU AU 418-228-4815 POSTE 221 OU 418-226-8224

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Radio AM/FM

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Cache bagages

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Sièges tissu

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

