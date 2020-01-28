2012 Nissan Versa

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7
418-228-4815
https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Nissan-Versa-2012-id7685757.html
NISSAN VERSA 2012
AIR CLIMATISE, VITRES ELECTRIQUES, LECTEUR CD.
FREINS NEUFS AUX 4 ROUES, SUR PNEUS D'HIVER EN BONNE CONDITION. VEHICULE ECONIQUE ET FIABLE!
CONTACTEZ MAXIME THIBODEAU AU 418-228-4815 POSTE 221 OU 418-226-8224
