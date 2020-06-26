2013 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
418-228-8814
15225 boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R8
418-228-8814
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.hyundaibeauce.com/occasion/Ford-Focus-2013-id7821992.html
AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISEE, REGULATEUR DE VITESSE, BLUETOOTH, ROUES D'ALLIAGE. TRANSMISSION NEUVE! TRES ABORDABLE.
*** Ce vehicule n'a pas ete inspecte, aucune garantie, tel quel. Possibilite de le faire inspecter a vos frais ***
*** This vehicle has not been inspected, no warranty, as is. Possibility to have it inspected at your expense ***
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15225 boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R8