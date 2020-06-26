Menu
Account
Sign In
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sittelle Mazda

418-228-4815

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

S AUTOMATIQUE JAMAIS ACCIDENTE!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

S AUTOMATIQUE JAMAIS ACCIDENTE!

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

  1. 5313158
  2. 5313158
  3. 5313158
  4. 5313158
  5. 5313158
  6. 5313158
  7. 5313158
  8. 5313158
  9. 5313158
  10. 5313158
  11. 5313158
  12. 5313158
  13. 5313158
  14. 5313158
  15. 5313158
  16. 5313158
  17. 5313158
  18. 5313158
  19. 5313158
  20. 5313158
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,429KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5313158
  • Stock #: S050-1
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL759100
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Nissan-Sentra-2013-id7810765.html

JAMAIS ACCIDENTE!!! GROUPE ELECTRIQUE, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, AIR CLIMATISEE, TOUT CE QUI EST NECESSAIRE POUR DE TRES PETITS PAIEMENTS!!!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sittelle Mazda

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 123,319 KM
$5,490 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL...
 55,867 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX,...
 197,717 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Sittelle Mazda

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

Call Dealer

418-228-XXXX

(click to show)

418-228-4815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory