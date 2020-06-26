Menu
Account
Sign In
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Sittelle Mazda

418-228-4815

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

AUTOMATIQUE AIR CLIMATISEE BAS KILO!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

AUTOMATIQUE AIR CLIMATISEE BAS KILO!!!

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

  1. 5313149
  2. 5313149
  3. 5313149
Contact Seller

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,074KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5313149
  • Stock #: 20052C
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3GH786692
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2016-id7810638.html

TRES ABORDABLE ET ULTRA ECONOMIQUE! AUTOMATIQUE ET AIR CLIMATISEE. ACCESSIBLE A TRES PETIT PAIEMENTS, PARFAIT COMME PREMIER VEHICULE!!!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sittelle Mazda

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 123,319 KM
$5,490 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL...
 55,867 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX,...
 197,717 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Sittelle Mazda

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

Call Dealer

418-228-XXXX

(click to show)

418-228-4815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory