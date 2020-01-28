2016 Mazda CX-3

https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Mazda-CX3-2016-id7693709.html



- GS TRACTION INTEGRAL!!

- MAGS 16 PC!!

- ECRAN TACTILE!!

- CAMERA DE RECUL!!

- ET BEAUCOUP PLUS!!

- 86$/sem taxes et VOC inclus sur 6 ans à 3.95%

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Transmission Automatique

Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Cache bagages

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Sièges tissu

Radio HD

4 Roues motrices

Traction intégrale

Miroirs électriques

Port USB

Télédéverrouillage

Déverrouillage à distance

Jantes en Aluminium

Portes électriques

