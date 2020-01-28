Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD,. 86$/sem taxes inc.

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD,. 86$/sem taxes inc.

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

$18,380

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,471KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4621002
  • Stock #: 19218A
  • VIN: JM1DKFC78G0128133
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Mazda-CX3-2016-id7693709.html

- GS TRACTION INTEGRAL!!
- MAGS 16 PC!!
- ECRAN TACTILE!!
- CAMERA DE RECUL!!
- ET BEAUCOUP PLUS!!
- 86$/sem taxes et VOC inclus sur 6 ans à 3.95%
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Traction intégrale
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Déverrouillage à distance
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Portes électriques

