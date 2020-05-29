Menu
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

3 SPORT AUTOMATIQUE JAMAIS ACCIDENTE

Location

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,674KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5120744
  • Stock #: 20127B
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L75GM281857
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Mazda-3-2016-id7784086.html

JAMAIS ACCIDENTE, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA DE RECUL, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, ROUES D'ALLIAGE, SUPER LOOK, TRES ECONOMIQUE. SAUVEZ LA DEPRECIATION
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Radio HD
  • Port USB
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

