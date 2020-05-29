Menu
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Sittelle Mazda

418-228-4815

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI TRENDLINE JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,666KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5120747
  • Stock #: 20029B
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ7GM294024
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Volkswagen-Jetta-2016-id7786203.html

JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ, EN SUPERBE ETAT, TRES ECONOMIQUE, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, TOIT OUVRANT, ROUES D'ALLIAGE, CAMERA DE RECUL. TRES RECHERCHE!!!
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

