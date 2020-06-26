Menu
$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

Sittelle Mazda

418-228-4815

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISEE

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISEE

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,428KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5313152
  • Stock #: I-77
  • VIN: JM1BN1K75J1181263
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Mazda-3_Sport-2018-id7793976.html

TRES BEAU MAZDA 3 BAS KILO, AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISEE, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA DE RECUL. ECONOMIQUE, FIABLE ET ULTRA ABORDABLE!!!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sittelle Mazda

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

