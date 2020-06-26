Menu
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Sittelle Mazda

418-228-4815

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

JAMAIS ACCIDENTE, AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMA

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

JAMAIS ACCIDENTE, AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMA

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,496KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5313161
  Stock #: I-72
  VIN: 3MZBN1U77JM237071
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
CLASSIQUE! NOIR SUR NOIR!!! JAMAIS ACCIDENTE, AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISEE, CAMERA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH ET CRUISE CONTROL. LOOK, FIABILITÉ ET PETIT PRIX!!!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Sittelle Mazda

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-XXXX

418-228-4815

