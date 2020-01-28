2018 Nissan Micra

https://www.sittellemazda.ca/occasion/Nissan-Micra-2018-id7680915.html



NISSAN MICRA S 2018 JAMAIS ACCIDENTE!



AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISE, LECTEUR CD, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL. ECONOMIQUE ET BAS KILO!! SAUVEZ LA DEPRECIATION!

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Radio AM/FM

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Radio avec lecteur CD

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

