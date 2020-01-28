Menu
2018 Nissan Micra

S / AIR CLIMATISE / JAMAIS ACCIDENTE

2018 Nissan Micra

S / AIR CLIMATISE / JAMAIS ACCIDENTE

Location

Sittelle Mazda

15320, Boulevard Lacroix, St-Georges, QC G5Y 1R7

418-228-4815

$12,980

  • 21,010KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4565133
  • Stock #: 19350A
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP3JL284121
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
NISSAN MICRA S 2018 JAMAIS ACCIDENTE!

AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISE, LECTEUR CD, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL. ECONOMIQUE ET BAS KILO!! SAUVEZ LA DEPRECIATION!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu

