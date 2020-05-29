Menu
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash

866-730-0689

2006 Pontiac Montana

2006 Pontiac Montana

3.5L 1SB *Allongé/Extended

2006 Pontiac Montana

3.5L 1SB *Allongé/Extended

Location

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

866-730-0689

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,043KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5232323
  • Stock #: R693A
  • VIN: 1GMDV33L46D163113
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. Aucun accident. Semble bien fonctionner. Inspection mécanique en sus. Vendu tel quel, sans garantie. This vehicle was recently traded in. No accidents. Seems to run well. Mechanical inspection not inclued. Sold as-is with no warranty. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d'acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on?line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don't have it, we'll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Deux portes coulissantes

Auto Flash

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

866-730-XXXX

866-730-0689

