$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

Action Mitsubishi

450-443-7330

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Spyder Man GS/Mags 17''/Siege Chauffant/Rockford

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Spyder Man GS/Mags 17''/Siege Chauffant/Rockford

Location

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

450-443-7330

$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,995KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5189756
  Stock #: P1513
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
https://www.action-mitsubishi.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Eclipse-2008-id7799293.html

Decapotable, Manuel, AIr Climatisé, Commande Au Volant, Mags 17P, Aileron, Groupe Électrique (Porte/Vitres/Miroirs), Phares-Anti-Brouillard, Regulateur a Vitesse, Siege Chauffant, Systeme de Son Rockford, Verouillage a Distance, Volant Ajustable....Pour plus D'information Communiqué Avec Nous Au 450-443-7330 ACTION MITSUBISHI À ST-HUBERT vous offre un vaste choix de véhicule d'occasion à prix plus que compétitif. Que ce soit pour un véhicule utilitaire sport (VUS), une mini-fourgonnette, un camion, une convertible (décapotable), une berline, une voiture sport, un coupé 2 portes, un pick-up ou tout autre véhicule, si nous l'avons pas en inventaire, nous le trouverons pour vous et ce au meilleur prix du marché !!! Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés et reconditionnés par des techniciens professionnels certifiés. Venez consulter VOTRE spécialiste du financement sur place. NOTRE MISSION : Vous offrir un service à la hauteur de vos attentes! -Inspection complète fourni -Financement sur place -1ere, 2iem, 3iem chance au crédit -Rapport CARPROOF disponible -Prolongation de garantie disponible Situé à quelques minutes de : Beloeil, Longueuil, De Chambly à St-Bruno, St-Basile, Marieville, De Richelieu à St-Mathias, De Mont-St-Hilaire à Carignan, Montréal, Repentigny, Charlemagne, Boucherville, Brossard, Saint-Lambert, Chambly, Rive-Nord, Laval, Mascouche, Terrebonne, Rive-Sud. Le plus gros centre de véhicules d'occasion Mitsubishi sur la rive sud de Montréal, à 5 minutes du PONT CHAMPLAIN et JACQUES-CARTIER. Bienvenue chez ACTION MITSUBISHI !!! www.action-mitsubishi.com 450-443-7330 2901 Boul. Moise-Vincent, St-Hubert, Qc, J3Z 0B8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TEXT US : 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI ST-HUBERT offers you a wide choice of used vehicles at competitive prices. Whether for a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a minivan, a truck, a convertible (convertible), a sedan, a sports car, a 2-door coupe, a pickup or any other vehicle, if its not in stock, we will find it for you at the best price on the market !!! All our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by certified professional technicians. Come visit YOUR on-site financing specialist. OUR MISSION: Offering our client a service that meets your expectations! -Full inspection provided -On-site financing -1rst, 2scd, 3rd credit chance -CARFAX report available -Extended warranty available
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Air climatisé
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Tout équipé
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Décapotable
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Action Mitsubishi

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

450-443-XXXX

450-443-7330

