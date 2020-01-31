2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

https://www.action-mitsubishi.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Eclipse-2009-id7704779.html



Décapotable Avec Une Couleur Unique,Transmission Automatique, Groupe Électrique (Portes-Vitres-Miroirs), Roues Mags, Air Climatisé, Phares Antibrouillard, Prise 12 Volt, Radio Am/FM/CD, Régulateur a Vitesse, Volant Ajustable.... Pour plus d'information contacter nous au 450-443-7330 - TEXTEZ-NOUS 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI À ST-HUBERT vous offre un vaste choix de véhicule d'occasion à prix plus que compétitif. Que ce soit pour un véhicule utilitaire sport (VUS), une mini-fourgonnette, un camion, une convertible (décapotable), une berline, une voiture sport, un coupé 2 portes, un pick-up ou tout autre véhicule, si nous l'avons pas en inventaire, nous le trouverons pour vous et ce au meilleur prix du marché !!! Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés et reconditionnés par des techniciens professionnels certifiés. Venez consulter VOTRE spécialiste du financement sur place. NOTRE MISSION : Vous offrir un service à la hauteur de vos attentes! -Inspection complète fourni -Financement sur place -1ere, 2iem, 3iem chance au crédit -Rapport CARPROOF disponible -Prolongation de garantie disponible Situé à quelques minutes de : Beloeil, Longueuil, De Chambly à St-Bruno, St-Basile, Marieville, De Richelieu à St-Mathias, De Mont-St-Hilaire à Carignan, Montréal, Repentigny, Charlemagne, Boucherville, Brossard, Saint-Lambert, Chambly, Rive-Nord, Laval, Mascouche, Terrebonne, Rive-Sud. Le plus gros centre de véhicules d'occasion Mitsubishi sur la rive sud de Montréal, à 5 minutes du PONT CHAMPLAIN et JACQUES-CARTIER. Bienvenue chez ACTION MITSUBISHI !!! www.action-mitsubishi.com 450-443-7330 2901 Boul. Moise-Vincent, St-Hubert, Qc, J3Z 0B8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TEXT US : 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI ST-HUBERT offers you a wide choice of used vehicles at competitive prices. Whether for a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a minivan, a truck, a convertible (convertible), a sedan, a sports car, a 2-door coupe, a pickup or any other vehicle, if its not in stock, we will find it for you at the best price on the market !!! All our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by certified professional technicians. Come visit YOUR on-site financing specialist. OUR MISSION: Offering our client a service that meets your expectations! -Full inspection provided -On-site financing -1rst, 2scd, 3rd credit chance -CARFAX report available -Extended warranty available

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Horloge

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Air climatisé

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Tout équipé

Odomètre journalier

Verrouillage sans clé

Miroirs électriques

Rétroviseurs

Siège arrière pliant

Sièges chauffants

Sièges inclinables

Console à l'avant

Tachymètre

Intérieur Tissus

Vitres teintées

