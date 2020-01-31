Menu
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2dr Spyder Auto GS

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2dr Spyder Auto GS

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

450-443-7330

$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,726KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4677036
  • Stock #: P1463
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Décapotable Avec Une Couleur Unique,Transmission Automatique, Groupe Électrique (Portes-Vitres-Miroirs), Roues Mags, Air Climatisé, Phares Antibrouillard, Prise 12 Volt, Radio Am/FM/CD, Régulateur a Vitesse, Volant Ajustable.... Pour plus d'information contacter nous au 450-443-7330 - TEXTEZ-NOUS 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI À ST-HUBERT vous offre un vaste choix de véhicule d'occasion à prix plus que compétitif. Que ce soit pour un véhicule utilitaire sport (VUS), une mini-fourgonnette, un camion, une convertible (décapotable), une berline, une voiture sport, un coupé 2 portes, un pick-up ou tout autre véhicule, si nous l'avons pas en inventaire, nous le trouverons pour vous et ce au meilleur prix du marché !!! Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés et reconditionnés par des techniciens professionnels certifiés. Venez consulter VOTRE spécialiste du financement sur place. NOTRE MISSION : Vous offrir un service à la hauteur de vos attentes! -Inspection complète fourni -Financement sur place -1ere, 2iem, 3iem chance au crédit -Rapport CARPROOF disponible -Prolongation de garantie disponible Situé à quelques minutes de : Beloeil, Longueuil, De Chambly à St-Bruno, St-Basile, Marieville, De Richelieu à St-Mathias, De Mont-St-Hilaire à Carignan, Montréal, Repentigny, Charlemagne, Boucherville, Brossard, Saint-Lambert, Chambly, Rive-Nord, Laval, Mascouche, Terrebonne, Rive-Sud. Le plus gros centre de véhicules d'occasion Mitsubishi sur la rive sud de Montréal, à 5 minutes du PONT CHAMPLAIN et JACQUES-CARTIER. Bienvenue chez ACTION MITSUBISHI !!! www.action-mitsubishi.com 450-443-7330 2901 Boul. Moise-Vincent, St-Hubert, Qc, J3Z 0B8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TEXT US : 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI ST-HUBERT offers you a wide choice of used vehicles at competitive prices. Whether for a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a minivan, a truck, a convertible (convertible), a sedan, a sports car, a 2-door coupe, a pickup or any other vehicle, if its not in stock, we will find it for you at the best price on the market !!! All our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by certified professional technicians. Come visit YOUR on-site financing specialist. OUR MISSION: Offering our client a service that meets your expectations! -Full inspection provided -On-site financing -1rst, 2scd, 3rd credit chance -CARFAX report available -Extended warranty available
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Horloge
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Air climatisé
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Tout équipé
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées

Send A Message