2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Man GS/Mags/Air Clim/Groupe Électrique

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Man GS/Mags/Air Clim/Groupe Électrique

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

450-443-7330

$2,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,829KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747275
  • Stock #: 20-129A
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
MAZDA3 2010 MANU, AIR CLIMATISÉ, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE, RADIO FM/AM/CD, INTÉRIEUR EN TISSU, MAGS....POUR PLUS D'INFORMATION HÉSITEZ PAS DE COMMUNIQUE AVEC NOUS AU 450-443-7330 OU TEXTEZ-NOUS/TEXT US: 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI À ST-HUBERT vous offre un vaste choix de véhicule doccasion à prix plus que compétitif. Que ce soit pour un véhicule utilitaire sport (VUS), une mini-fourgonnette, un camion, une convertible (décapotable), une berline, une voiture sport, un coupé 2 portes, un pick-up ou tout autre véhicule, si nous l'avons pas en inventaire, nous le trouverons pour vous et ce au meilleur prix du marché !!! Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés et reconditionnés par des techniciens professionnels certifiés. Venez consulter VOTRE spécialiste du financement sur place. NOTRE MISSION : Vous offrir un service à la hauteur de vos attentes! -Inspection complète fourni -Financement sur place -1ere, 2iem, 3iem chance au crédit -Rapport CARPROOF disponible -Prolongation de garantie disponible Situé à quelques minutes de : Beloeil, Longueuil, De Chambly à St-Bruno, St-Basile, Marieville, De Richelieu à St-Mathias, De Mont-St-Hilaire à Carignan, Brossard, Saint-Lambert, Chambly, Rive-Sud. Le plus gros centre de véhicules d'occasion Mitsubishi sur la rive sud de Montréal, à 5 minutes du PONT CHAMPLAIN et JACQUES-CARTIER. Bienvenue chez ACTION MITSUBISHI !!! https://www.action-mitsubishi.com/ 2901 Boul. Moise-Vincent, St-Hubert, Qc, J3Z 0B8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TEXT US : 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI ST-HUBERT offers you a wide choice of used vehicles at competitive prices. Whether for a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a minivan, a truck, a convertible (convertible), a sedan, a sports car, a 2-door coupe, a pickup or any other vehicle, if its not in stock, we will find it for you at the best price on the market !!! All our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by certified professional technicians. Come visit YOUR on-site financing specialist. OUR MISSION: Offering our client a service that meets your expectations! -Full inspection provided -On-site financing -1rst, 2scd, 3rd credit chance- -CARFAX report available -Extended warranty available
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Action Mitsubishi

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

