2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Aileron

Radio AM/FM

Miroirs chauffants

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Air climatisé

Volant ajustable

Odomètre journalier

Lampes de lecture arrière

Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé

Porte-gobelet

Servo-freins

Siège arrière pliant

Console à l'avant

Intérieur Tissus

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.