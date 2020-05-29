Menu
$21,488

+ taxes & licensing

2011 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD

Location

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

  • 69,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5081319
  • Stock #: 200466B
  • VIN: WBADX7C54BE242077
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
335i HARD TOP, 3.0L TWIN TURBO, MANUEL TRÈS RARE, intérieur Cuir Rouge, IMPECCABLE inspections complète Fournis et Financement disponible
Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Décapotable
  • Propulsion

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

