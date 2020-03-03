Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS A/C

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS A/C

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,480KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4758294
  • Stock #: GH-62146A-SG*
  • VIN: 1G1PD5SH7C7365301
Exterior Colour
Argent
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Cruze-2012-id7723579.html

GROUPE ELECTRIQUE A/C

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Attelage remorque
  • Système ON-STAR

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

