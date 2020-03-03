2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Additional Features Freins ABS

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatisation

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Vitres électriques

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Odomètre journalier

Port USB

Télédéverrouillage

Vitre arrière électrique

Appuie-bras central

Console Centrale

Sièges arrières rabattables

Tachymètre

Intérieur Tissus

Attelage remorque

Système ON-STAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.