Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Honda Civic

EX *TOIT-OUVRANT/SUNROOF *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

EX *TOIT-OUVRANT/SUNROOF *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *A/C

Location

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

866-730-0689

  1. 4649010
  2. 4649010
  3. 4649010
  4. 4649010
  5. 4649010
  6. 4649010
  7. 4649010
  8. 4649010
  9. 4649010
  10. 4649010
  11. 4649010
  12. 4649010
  13. 4649010
  14. 4649010
  15. 4649010
  16. 4649010
  17. 4649010
  18. 4649010
  19. 4649010
  20. 4649010
  21. 4649010
  22. 4649010
  23. 4649010
  24. 4649010
  25. 4649010
  26. 4649010
  27. 4649010
  28. 4649010
  29. 4649010
Contact Seller

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,171KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4649010
  • Stock #: T038
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53DH006168
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7696966.html

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Véhicule très propre! Aucun accident. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. N'attendez pas!

Best price-quality guaranteed! Very clean unit! No accidents. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Don't wait!

Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel.

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.


Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d'acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net


*seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.


We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on?line credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don't have it, we'll find it for you!

Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net.


*Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Phares halogènes
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash

2015 Ford Escape 2.5...
 104,525 KM
$11,750 + tax & lic
2016 Audi SQ5 3.0L S...
 86,590 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 0 KM
$8,488 + tax & lic
Auto Flash

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-730-XXXX

(click to show)

866-730-0689

Send A Message