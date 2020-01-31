2013 Honda Civic

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7696966.html



Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Véhicule très propre! Aucun accident. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. N'attendez pas!



Best price-quality guaranteed! Very clean unit! No accidents. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Don't wait!



Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel.



Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.





Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d'acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!



Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.



Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net





*seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture.



*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.



*************



Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.



Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.





We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on?line credit application any time, with no obligation!



We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don't have it, we'll find it for you!



Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net.





*Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill.



*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Toit ouvrant

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Caméra de recul

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Coussins gonflables doubles

Miroirs électriques

Lampes de lecture arrière

Porte-gobelet

Servo-direction

Servo-freins

Siège arrière pliant

Sièges chauffants

Sièges inclinables

Phares halogènes

Enjoliveurs

Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.