https://www.action-mitsubishi.com/occasion/Hyundai-Santa_Fe-2013-id7704784.html



2013 HYUNDAI SANTA FE LIMITED , AWD, NAVI GPS , CAMERA , CUIR, TOIT PANO . MAGS , BLUETOOTH , CRUISE , SIÈGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANT , JAMAIS ACCIDENTE., VÉHICULE EST EN TRÈS BON ETAT **NOS VOITURES SONT INSPECTÉES ET PRÊTES À PARTIR...ON PAYE LE MAXIMUM POUR VOTRE ECHANGE!! FAITES VITE!!! CONTACTER NOUS AU: (450)334-7330 ***OUVERT LE SAMEDI DE 10HRS À 16HRS***, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE --TEXTEZ-NOUS 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI À ST-HUBERT vous offre un vaste choix de véhicule d'occasion à prix plus que compétitif. Que ce soit pour un véhicule utilitaire sport (VUS), une mini-fourgonnette, un camion, une convertible (décapotable), une berline, une voiture sport, un coupé 2 portes, un pick-up ou tout autre véhicule, si nous l'avons pas en inventaire, nous le trouverons pour vous et ce au meilleur prix du marché !!! Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés et reconditionnés par des techniciens professionnels certifiés. Venez consulter VOTRE spécialiste du financement sur place. NOTRE MISSION : Vous offrir un service à la hauteur de vos attentes! -Inspection complète fourni -Financement sur place -1ere, 2iem, 3iem chance au crédit -Rapport CARPROOF disponible -Prolongation de garantie disponible Situé à quelques minutes de : Beloeil, Longueuil, De Chambly à St-Bruno, St-Basile, Marieville, De Richelieu à St-Mathias, De Mont-St-Hilaire à Carignan, Montréal, Repentigny, Charlemagne, Boucherville, Brossard, Saint-Lambert, Chambly, Rive-Nord, Laval, Mascouche, Terrebonne, Rive-Sud. Le plus gros centre de véhicules d'occasion Mitsubishi sur la rive sud de Montréal, à 5 minutes du PONT CHAMPLAIN et JACQUES-CARTIER. Bienvenue chez ACTION MITSUBISHI !!! www.action-mitsubishi.com 450-443-7330 2901 Boul. Moise-Vincent, St-Hubert, Qc, J3Z 0B8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TEXT US : 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI ST-HUBERT offers you a wide choice of used vehicles at competitive prices. Whether for a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a minivan, a truck, a convertible (convertible), a sedan, a sports car, a 2-door coupe, a pickup or any other vehicle, if its not in stock, we will find it for you at the best price on the market !!! All our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by certified professional technicians. Come visit YOUR on-site financing specialist. OUR MISSION: Offering our client a service that meets your expectations! -Full inspection provided -On-site financing -1rst, 2scd, 3rd credit chance -CARFAX report available -Extended warranty available

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Horloge

Climatiseur automatique

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Caméra de recul

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Direction assistée

Air climatisé

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Volant ajustable

Intérieur en cuir

Tout équipé

Odomètre journalier

Verrouillage sans clé

Dégivreur de Lunette

Miroirs électriques

Sièges électriques

Toit ouvrant électrique

Essuie-glace arrière

Rétroviseurs

Siège arrière pliant

Sièges chauffants

Sièges inclinables

Toit panoramique

Console à l'avant

Tachymètre

Vitres teintées

Volant chauffant

Système ON-STAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.