2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD Limited/Gps/Toit/Bluetooth/Cuir/Mags

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD Limited/Gps/Toit/Bluetooth/Cuir/Mags

Location

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

450-443-7330

$13,198

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,264KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4677039
  • Stock #: 20-066A
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.action-mitsubishi.com/occasion/Hyundai-Santa_Fe-2013-id7704784.html

2013 HYUNDAI SANTA FE LIMITED , AWD, NAVI GPS , CAMERA , CUIR, TOIT PANO . MAGS , BLUETOOTH , CRUISE , SIÈGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANT , JAMAIS ACCIDENTE., VÉHICULE EST EN TRÈS BON ETAT **NOS VOITURES SONT INSPECTÉES ET PRÊTES À PARTIR...ON PAYE LE MAXIMUM POUR VOTRE ECHANGE!! FAITES VITE!!! CONTACTER NOUS AU: (450)334-7330 ***OUVERT LE SAMEDI DE 10HRS À 16HRS***, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE --TEXTEZ-NOUS 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI À ST-HUBERT vous offre un vaste choix de véhicule d'occasion à prix plus que compétitif. Que ce soit pour un véhicule utilitaire sport (VUS), une mini-fourgonnette, un camion, une convertible (décapotable), une berline, une voiture sport, un coupé 2 portes, un pick-up ou tout autre véhicule, si nous l'avons pas en inventaire, nous le trouverons pour vous et ce au meilleur prix du marché !!! Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés et reconditionnés par des techniciens professionnels certifiés. Venez consulter VOTRE spécialiste du financement sur place. NOTRE MISSION : Vous offrir un service à la hauteur de vos attentes! -Inspection complète fourni -Financement sur place -1ere, 2iem, 3iem chance au crédit -Rapport CARPROOF disponible -Prolongation de garantie disponible Situé à quelques minutes de : Beloeil, Longueuil, De Chambly à St-Bruno, St-Basile, Marieville, De Richelieu à St-Mathias, De Mont-St-Hilaire à Carignan, Montréal, Repentigny, Charlemagne, Boucherville, Brossard, Saint-Lambert, Chambly, Rive-Nord, Laval, Mascouche, Terrebonne, Rive-Sud. Le plus gros centre de véhicules d'occasion Mitsubishi sur la rive sud de Montréal, à 5 minutes du PONT CHAMPLAIN et JACQUES-CARTIER. Bienvenue chez ACTION MITSUBISHI !!! www.action-mitsubishi.com 450-443-7330 2901 Boul. Moise-Vincent, St-Hubert, Qc, J3Z 0B8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TEXT US : 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI ST-HUBERT offers you a wide choice of used vehicles at competitive prices. Whether for a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a minivan, a truck, a convertible (convertible), a sedan, a sports car, a 2-door coupe, a pickup or any other vehicle, if its not in stock, we will find it for you at the best price on the market !!! All our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by certified professional technicians. Come visit YOUR on-site financing specialist. OUR MISSION: Offering our client a service that meets your expectations! -Full inspection provided -On-site financing -1rst, 2scd, 3rd credit chance -CARFAX report available -Extended warranty available
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Horloge
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Air climatisé
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Tout équipé
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Toit panoramique
  • Console à l'avant
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées
  • Volant chauffant
  • Système ON-STAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

