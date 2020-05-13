2013 RAM 1500

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Phares automatiques

Phares antibrouillard

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Direction assistée

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

4 Roues motrices

Crochet remorquage arrière

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.