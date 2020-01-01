Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL A/C BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL A/C BLUETOOTH

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

  1. 4519215
  2. 4519215
  3. 4519215
  4. 4519215
  5. 4519215
  6. 4519215
  7. 4519215
  8. 4519215
  9. 4519215
  10. 4519215
  11. 4519215
  12. 4519215
  13. 4519215
  14. 4519215
  15. 4519215
  16. 4519215
  17. 4519215
  18. 4519215
  19. 4519215
  20. 4519215
  21. 4519215
  22. 4519215
  23. 4519215
  24. 4519215
  25. 4519215
  26. 4519215
  27. 4519215
Contact Seller

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,928KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4519215
  • Stock #: GH-59147A-AC*
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0EH470986
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2014-id7624277.html

CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE BLUETOOTH SIEGES CHAUFFANTS

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Volet de réservoir télécommandé

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

2014 Toyota Matrix T...
 107,756 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 84,172 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 96,913 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-862-XXXX

(click to show)

866-862-7557

Send A Message