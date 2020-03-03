Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Infiniti Q60

Premium/Interieur Rouge/Gps/Cam/Bluetooth/Cuir

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Infiniti Q60

Premium/Interieur Rouge/Gps/Cam/Bluetooth/Cuir

Location

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

450-443-7330

  1. 4747272
  2. 4747272
  3. 4747272
  4. 4747272
  5. 4747272
  6. 4747272
  7. 4747272
Contact Seller

$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,850KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4747272
  • Stock #: P1469
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
https://www.action-mitsubishi.com/occasion/Infiniti-Q60-2014-id7720609.html

Infiniti Q60 Premium Décapotable Interieur Cuir Rouge, Air Climatisé, Bluetooth, Camera de Recul, Cles F.A.S.T, Commande Au Volant, Mags 19'', Groupe Électrique (Portes/Vitres/Miroirs), Navigation, phares Antibrouillard, Phares Automatique, Prise 12volt, Radio AM/FM/CD, Regulateur a Vitesse, Siege Chauffant, Sieges Électrique, Sonore de Recul, Volant Ajustable Électriquement, Et Encore Plus +++POUR PLUS D'INFORMATION HÉSITEZ PAS DE NOUS COMMUNIQUE AVEC NOUS AU 450-443-7330 ou TEXTEZ-NOUS/TEXT US: 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI À ST-HUBERT vous offre un vaste choix de véhicule doccasion à prix plus que compétitif. Que ce soit pour un véhicule utilitaire sport (VUS), une mini-fourgonnette, un camion, une convertible (décapotable), une berline, une voiture sport, un coupé 2 portes, un pick-up ou tout autre véhicule, si nous l'avons pas en inventaire, nous le trouverons pour vous et ce au meilleur prix du marché !!! Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés et reconditionnés par des techniciens professionnels certifiés. Venez consulter VOTRE spécialiste du financement sur place. NOTRE MISSION : Vous offrir un service à la hauteur de vos attentes! -Inspection complète fourni -Financement sur place -1ere, 2iem, 3iem chance au crédit -Rapport CARPROOF disponible -Prolongation de garantie disponible Situé à quelques minutes de : Beloeil, Longueuil, De Chambly à St-Bruno, St-Basile, Marieville, De Richelieu à St-Mathias, De Mont-St-Hilaire à Carignan, Brossard, Saint-Lambert, Chambly, Rive-Sud. Le plus gros centre de véhicules d'occasion Mitsubishi sur la rive sud de Montréal, à 5 minutes du PONT CHAMPLAIN et JACQUES-CARTIER. Bienvenue chez ACTION MITSUBISHI !!! https://www.action-mitsubishi.com/ 2901 Boul. Moise-Vincent, St-Hubert, Qc, J3Z 0B8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TEXT US : 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI ST-HUBERT offers you a wide choice of used vehicles at competitive prices. Whether for a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a minivan, a truck, a convertible (convertible), a sedan, a sports car, a 2-door coupe, a pickup or any other vehicle, if its not in stock, we will find it for you at the best price on the market !!! All our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by certified professional technicians. Come visit YOUR on-site financing specialist. OUR MISSION: Offering our client a service that meets your expectations! -Full inspection provided -On-site financing -1rst, 2scd, 3rd credit chance- -CARFAX report available -Extended warranty available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • On Star
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Air climatisé
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Tout équipé
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Boussole numérique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Système de son Bose

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Action Mitsubishi

2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 94,636 KM
$15,494 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 35,255 KM
$32,844 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Yukon 4WD 4...
 143,501 KM
$15,874 + tax & lic
Action Mitsubishi

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-443-XXXX

(click to show)

450-443-7330

Send A Message