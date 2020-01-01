Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 BMW X1

X DRIVE CUIR MAGS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X1

X DRIVE CUIR MAGS

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

  1. 4491723
  2. 4491723
  3. 4491723
  4. 4491723
  5. 4491723
  6. 4491723
  7. 4491723
  8. 4491723
  9. 4491723
  10. 4491723
  11. 4491723
  12. 4491723
  13. 4491723
  14. 4491723
  15. 4491723
  16. 4491723
  17. 4491723
  18. 4491723
  19. 4491723
  20. 4491723
  21. 4491723
  22. 4491723
  23. 4491723
  24. 4491723
  25. 4491723
  26. 4491723
  27. 4491723
  28. 4491723
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,164KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4491723
  • Stock #: GH-59491*
  • VIN: WBAVL1C57FVY26086
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/BMW-X1-2015-id7503776.html

X DRIVE CUIR MAGS AWD

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Contrôle d'assistance ascension
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie
  • Miroirs clignotants
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Tachymètre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

2014 Toyota Sienna L...
 121,681 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 104,329 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 30,977 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-862-XXXX

(click to show)

866-862-7557

Send A Message