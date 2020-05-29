Menu
Account
Sign In
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

866-862-7557

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE A/C

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

  1. 5137952
  2. 5137952
  3. 5137952
  4. 5137952
  5. 5137952
  6. 5137952
  7. 5137952
  8. 5137952
  9. 5137952
  10. 5137952
  11. 5137952
  12. 5137952
  13. 5137952
  14. 5137952
  15. 5137952
  16. 5137952
  17. 5137952
  18. 5137952
  19. 5137952
  20. 5137952
  21. 5137952
  22. 5137952
  23. 5137952
  24. 5137952
  25. 5137952
Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,644KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5137952
  • Stock #: GH-62037-AC*
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1FR729329
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2015-id7624109.html

SE CLIMATISATION GROUPE ELECTRIQUE TELEDEVERROUILLAGE REGULATEUR DE VITESSE

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Tachymètre
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Gx...
 53,939 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul SX LUX...
 44,990 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X1 XDRIVE C...
 69,026 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

Call Dealer

866-862-XXXX

(click to show)

866-862-7557

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory