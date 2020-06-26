2015 Ford Focus

Additional Features Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatisation

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Vitres électriques

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Direction assistée

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Odomètre journalier

Miroirs clignotants

Miroirs électriques

Port USB

Télédéverrouillage

Appuie-bras central

Console Centrale

Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé

Sièges arrières rabattables

Jantes en Aluminium

Phares halogènes

Tachymètre

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.