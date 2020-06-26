Menu
Account
Sign In
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

866-862-7557

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE A/C MAGS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

SE A/C MAGS

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

  1. 5266985
  2. 5266985
  3. 5266985
  4. 5266985
  5. 5266985
  6. 5266985
  7. 5266985
  8. 5266985
  9. 5266985
  10. 5266985
  11. 5266985
  12. 5266985
  13. 5266985
  14. 5266985
  15. 5266985
  16. 5266985
  17. 5266985
  18. 5266985
  19. 5266985
  20. 5266985
  21. 5266985
  22. 5266985
  23. 5266985
  24. 5266985
  25. 5266985
  26. 5266985
  27. 5266985
  28. 5266985
  29. 5266985
Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,863KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5266985
  • Stock #: GH-65356-AC*
  • VIN: 1FADP3F21FL271685
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Ford-Focus-2015-id7688689.html

SE A/C AUTOMATIQUE BAS KILOMETRAGE

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs clignotants
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 52,411 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic DX ...
 42,168 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE A...
 108,721 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

Call Dealer

866-862-XXXX

(click to show)

866-862-7557

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory