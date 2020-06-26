Menu
$4,993

+ taxes & licensing

Action Mitsubishi

450-443-7330

2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Man L

2015 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Man L

Location

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

450-443-7330

$4,993

+ taxes & licensing

  141,223KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5271857
  Stock #: 19-194A
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
HYUNDAI ACCENT 2015, 5 VITESSES, BERLINE 4 PORTES, Chauffage, Radio AM/FM/CD ET BEAUCOUP++++++ ******BAS KILOMÉTRAGE**********ÉCONOMIQUE**********INSPECTÉ********FINANCEMENT******** PRIX: 4993.00$************450-433-7330************** CHEZ ACTION MITDUBIDHI LES PRIX PARLENT D'EUX-MEME****** TOUT NOS VÉHICULES SON INSPECTÉ **** ACHETEZ EN TOUTE CONFIANCE CHEZ ACTION MITSUBISHI LE SPÉCIALISTE DU PETIT BUDGET A PETIT PRIX******* ACTION MITSUBISHI À ST-HUBERT vous offre un vaste choix de véhicule d'occasion à prix plus que compétitif. Que ce soit pour un véhicule utilitaire sport (VUS), une mini-fourgonnette, un camion, une convertible (décapotable), une berline, une voiture sport, un coupé 2 portes, un pick-up ou tout autre véhicule, si nous l'avons pas en inventaire, nous le trouverons pour vous et ce au meilleur prix du marché !!! Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés par des techniciens professionnels certifiés. Venez consulter VOTRE spécialiste du financement sur place. NOTRE MISSION : Vous offrir un service à la hauteur de vos attentes! -Inspection complète fourni -Financement sur place -1ere, 2iem, 3iem chance au crédit -Rapport CARPROOF disponible -Prolongation de garantie disponible Situé à quelques minutes de : Beloeil, Longueuil, De Chambly à St-Bruno, St-Basile, Marieville, De Richelieu à St-Mathias, De Mont-St-Hilaire à Carignan, Montréal, Repentigny, Charlemagne, Boucherville, Brossard, Saint-Lambert, Chambly, Rive-Nord, Laval, Mascouche, Terrebonne, Rive-Sud. Le plus gros centre de véhicules d'occasion Mitsubishi sur la rive sud de Montréal, à 5 minutes du PONT CHAMPLAIN et JACQUES-CARTIER. Bienvenue chez ACTION MITSUBISHI !!! www.action-mitsubishi.com 450-443-7330 2901 Boul. Moise-Vincent, St-Hubert, Qc, J3Z 0B8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TEXT US : 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI ST-HUBERT offers you a wide choice of used vehicles at competitive prices. Whether for a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a minivan, a truck, a convertible (convertible), a sedan, a sports car, a 2-door coupe, a pickup or any other vehicle, if its not in stock, we will find it for you at the best price on the market !!! All our vehicles are inspected by certified professional technicians. Come visit YOUR on-site financing specialist. OUR MISSION: Offering our client a service that meets your expectations! -Full inspection provided -On-site financing -1rst, 2scd, 3rd credit chance -CARFAX report available -Extended warranty available
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Horloge
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Volant ajustable
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Action Mitsubishi

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

450-443-7330

