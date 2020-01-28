Menu
2015 Lexus CT 200h

F-SPORT HYBRID CUIR TOIT PANO NAV

2015 Lexus CT 200h

F-SPORT HYBRID CUIR TOIT PANO NAV

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,031KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4545633
  • Stock #: GH-59602*
  • VIN: JTHKD5BH9F2227633
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH CLIMATISATION GROS ECRAN PUSH BUTTON VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE TOUTE EQUIPEE ECONOMIQUE NAVIGATION

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Siège mémoire
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs clignotants
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Boussole numérique
  • Console Centrale
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Toit panoramique
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Attelage remorque

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

