$26,400

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash

866-730-0689

2015 Lexus IS 250

IS250*F-Sport-3*Heads-Up *Blind-Spot *Cooled-Seats

2015 Lexus IS 250

Location

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

866-730-0689

  • 99,835KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5289392
  • Stock #: T334
  • VIN: JTHCF1D21F5018031
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Historique d'entretien complet. Véhicule très propre! Carfax vérifié. Balance de garantie. Complètement équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. Complete maintenance history. Very clean unit! Carfax verified. Remaining warranty. Fully loaded. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d'acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on?line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don't have it, we'll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Climatisation
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Volant chauffant

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

866-730-0689

