Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Rogue

S AWD A/C CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

S AWD A/C CAMERA

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

  1. 4451010
  2. 4451010
  3. 4451010
  4. 4451010
  5. 4451010
  6. 4451010
  7. 4451010
  8. 4451010
  9. 4451010
  10. 4451010
  11. 4451010
  12. 4451010
  13. 4451010
  14. 4451010
  15. 4451010
  16. 4451010
  17. 4451010
  18. 4451010
  19. 4451010
  20. 4451010
  21. 4451010
  22. 4451010
  23. 4451010
  24. 4451010
  25. 4451010
  26. 4451010
  27. 4451010
  28. 4451010
Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,503KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4451010
  • Stock #: GH-62677*
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2FC876066
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Nissan-Rogue-2015-id7632997.html

AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH CLIMATISATION GROS ECRAN VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE AWD

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Contrôle d'assistance ascension
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Miroirs clignotants
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Chauffage arrière
  • Console Centrale
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Attelage remorque
  • Volet de réservoir télécommandé

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

2015 Honda CR-V SE A...
 60,431 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 72,363 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 62,317 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-862-XXXX

(click to show)

866-862-7557

Send A Message