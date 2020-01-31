Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL *GPS *Camera-360 *Cuir/Leather *Toit-Pano-Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL *GPS *Camera-360 *Cuir/Leather *Toit-Pano-Roof

Location

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

866-730-0689

  1. 4649001
  2. 4649001
  3. 4649001
  4. 4649001
  5. 4649001
  6. 4649001
  7. 4649001
  8. 4649001
  9. 4649001
  10. 4649001
  11. 4649001
  12. 4649001
  13. 4649001
  14. 4649001
  15. 4649001
  16. 4649001
  17. 4649001
  18. 4649001
  19. 4649001
  20. 4649001
  21. 4649001
  22. 4649001
  23. 4649001
  24. 4649001
  25. 4649001
  26. 4649001
  27. 4649001
  28. 4649001
  29. 4649001
  30. 4649001
  31. 4649001
Contact Seller

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,134KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4649001
  • Stock #: R663A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5FC818761
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Rogue-c7695058.html

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. N'attendez pas!

Best price-quality guaranteed! Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in. Don't wait!


Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel.

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.


Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net


*seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.


We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net.


*Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Toit panoramique
  • Console à l'avant
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash

2013 Toyota Camry Hy...
 119,861 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 94,295 KM
$14,280 + tax & lic
Auto Flash

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-730-XXXX

(click to show)

866-730-0689

Send A Message