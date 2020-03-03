2015 Nissan Rogue

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Volant ajustable

Odomètre journalier

Traction intégrale

Verrouillage sans clé

Miroirs clignotants

Miroirs électriques

Port USB

Télédéverrouillage

Vitre arrière électrique

Appuie-bras central

Console Centrale

Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé

Sièges arrières rabattables

Sièges chauffants

Jantes en Aluminium

Toit panoramique

Tachymètre

Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.