Menu
Account
Sign In
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

866-862-7557

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL PREMIUM AWD CUIR TOIT PANO NAV MAGS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL PREMIUM AWD CUIR TOIT PANO NAV MAGS

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

  1. 5023332
  2. 5023332
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,075KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5023332
  • Stock #: GH-58846B-AC
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC859130
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Nissan-Rogue-2015-id7754229.html

PAS DE ROUILLE TRES PROPRE AIR CLIMATISE TOIT PANORAMIQUE CUIR AWD NAVIGATION SIEGES CHAUFFANTS BLUETOOTH MAGS

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Système GPS
  • Avertissement de changement de voie
  • Contrôle d'assistance ascension
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs clignotants
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Boussole numérique
  • Chauffage arrière
  • Console Centrale
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Toit panoramique
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Attelage remorque
  • Hayon électrique

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 78,066 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 18,420 KM
$45,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S ...
 101,749 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

Call Dealer

866-862-XXXX

(click to show)

866-862-7557

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory