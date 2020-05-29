Menu
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

St-Hubert Toyota

855-379-8541

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

CVT LE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL

2015 Toyota Corolla

CVT LE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Location

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

855-379-8541

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,981KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5081322
  Stock #: 200205a
  VIN: 2t1burhe2fc341559
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Automatique, Caméra de recul, Climatiseur, Bancs et Miroirs Chauffants, Gr. Élect.(Vitres, Portes et Miroirs), Bluetooth. Inspection Certifié Toyota et Carfax fourni! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE!
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St-Hubert Toyota

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

855-379-XXXX

855-379-8541

