$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

St-Hubert Toyota

855-379-8541

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

2015 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

Location

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

855-379-8541

$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5147762
  • Stock #: 200777A
  • VIN: 2t1burhe1fc325997
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Automatique, Bancs et Miroirs Chauffants, Caméra de recul, Climatisation, Bluetooth, Cruise, Gr. Élect. (Vitres, Portes et Miroirs). Inspection Certifié Toyota et Carfax fourni! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Intérieur Tissus

St-Hubert Toyota

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

